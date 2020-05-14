The New Event Contract — June 30, 2020

Description

We bet you know more about force majeure than you ever thought you would. And it’s just one of many contract details event marketers have had to navigate, negotiate and master over the past two months.

Indeed, undoing an event properly takes just as much work as planning it in the first place. And knowing the ins and outs of contracts may just make or break your events in 2020 and beyond.

Join the editors of Event Marketer and a panel of industry and legal experts on June 30th for a webinar designed to arm marketers just like you with the tools and insights you need to understand the new rules for effective event contracts.

In our two-hour mini-masters course on event contracts, you will learn:

The new terms and conditions you’ll be seeing in contracts from now on—and what they mean

The contract verbiage you need in your contracts with vendors, partners and suppliers

How to effectively negotiate with venues with the worst-case-scenario top of mind

How new contract practices will impact RFPs, budgets and the way events are done

The unique new nuances of room blocks and hotel contracts

The most critical questions you need to ask before signing on any dotted lines

Important clauses that will get you hired—and can get you fired

What you need to know about employment and contractor agreements for 2020 and beyond

How to build a new playbook for your team that ensures best practices across your organization

Full speaker lineup and agenda coming soon.