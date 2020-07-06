Creating Safe and Hygienic Events: A Master Class on Event Logistics in the COVID Era — August 26, 2020

Description

Every event marketer is saying “Your health and safety is our top priority.” But what does that really mean? And how can event producers translate this promise into the hundreds of decisions and best practices that need to be mastered in order to truly deliver a safe event experience for attendees?

Join the editors of Event Marketer from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on Aug. 26, 2020, as they host industry leaders, health and safety experts and brand marketers for an interactive and informative virtual event designed to arm marketers just like you with the tools you need to prepare and safeguard your events—and attendees—in the post-COVID era (it’ll be here before you know it!)

Attendees of our Master Class will learn:

How to build a bullet proof health and hygiene playbook that exceeds current standards

How to creatively address new distancing challenges with space design techniques and event technology

How to plan for the new costs that will impact your logistics budget

Where to source key PPE and protective exhibit pieces—and what they cost

How marketers are navigating health and hygiene changes now—and what they’re learning

How to navigate the new rules (and red tape) in state and local municipalities

How to design socially distant spaces that reassure attendees while still engaging them

What internal and external resources you will need in 2020 and beyond—and what they cost

Fresh ideas that transform pain points into opportunities to innovate—and have fun

Customized safety strategies for attendees, VIPs, speakers and exhibitor experiences

The hidden health and safety dangers lurking in most events—and how to combat them

How to craft contingency and triage plans for the worst-case-scenario

How to communicate your safety plans—and the roles attendees must play—before and during the event

Case studies from small events that have taken place this summer—and what they learned

And more—bring your burning questions. Our experts will be taking questions.

Agenda

11:00-11:45 a.m. ET

POLICY COMPLIANCE, COMMUNICATION & CONTROL: HOW TO BUILD AN AIRTIGHT SAFETY STRATEGY

PPE can be given out, but it’s up to event leaders to enforce safety policies, craft strong contingency plans and equip their teams with everything they need to work safely. In this session you’ll learn how you can best prepare yourself, your event and your team to navigate the safety challenges ahead. Dive into what it means to have a customized safety plan and how to creatively address and communicate safety protocols at your event. Learn the hidden health and safety dangers lurking in most events—and how to craft safety policies and strategies for workers, attendees, VIPs, speakers and exhibitor experiences.

Instructor: Steve Lemon, Director, Event Safety Alliance

12:00-12:45 p.m. ET

WORKING WITH THE CITY: NAVIGATING PERMITS, REGULATIONS, REALITIES AND RED TAPE

When it comes to getting your city permits in order, it’s a whole new world out there. The rules are different everywhere and changing every day. Listen in as leaders from two of the country’s largest major metros weigh in on the differences and nuances of their respective regions, and how they are working with brands and event producers to get events back online. Hear what health and safety protocols city’s will care most about and how to shape your events so they will meet local regulations. Hear first-hand what the gatekeepers are thinking and doing and how those decisions will impact your ability to get permits in the near and long-term. Find out how to position events as vital employers and revenue generators in your city, and how you can help get events safely back on your city’s radar in the COVID era.

Instructors: Evan Korn, Former Executive Director Citywide Event Coordination and Management, and Founder/CEO, IDEKO

Ellyn Canfield, Executive Director at NYC Mayor’s Office of Citywide Event Coordination and Management at NYC Office of the Mayor

« NETWORKING BREAK 12:45-1:15 »

1:15-1:45 p.m. ET

REAL-WORLD CASE STUDY: FIVE LESSONS LEARNED FROM STAFFING A LIVE EVENT. IN JULY.

Events are happening out there, and brand ambassadors are becoming the front line workers in this new era of socially distances experiences. Listen into a candid report from the field and hear what’s working, what’s not and what all event marketers need to know about hosting live events now and in the future. Get a no-holds-barred perspective on the health and hygiene strategies that work best and how to implement them. Walk away with five important tips that will help keep your staff and attendees safe, having fun—and following the rules.

Instructor: Dayna Gilchrist, Founder and CEO, The Hype Agency

2:00-2:30 p.m. ET

REAL-WORLD CASE STUDY: REOPENING LESSONS FROM SUPERCROSS’S BIG RACE

As marketers look outside the industry for clues about what a comeback strategy might look like, Supercross was making it happen. Go inside a live race event from June for insights on the decision-making process, challenges the team overcame, and how the off-road motorcycle racing championship kept attendees and sponsors safe. Learn what on-site guidelines were deployed for mitigating risk. Hear how the event leveraged and implemented testing, waivers and “functional groups” to keep people appropriately distanced.

Instructor: Dave Prater, Senior Director of Operations, Two Wheel, Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2:30-3:00 p.m. ET

A FOUR-TIERED APPROACH TO REDUCING RISK

In this session we will apply a method to the madness, arming you with a roadmap that you can use to begin bringing people together safely again. You’ll get a game plan for establishing, communicating, and implementing stringent health protocols and policies, so you can mitigate the spread of potential viruses and reduce anxiety across constituencies. You’ll learn the logistical and budgetary implications of these policies. And you’ll walk away with a suite of innovative ways to optimize production quality and audience experience, without compromising your focus on health and safety for your attendees and staff.

Instructors: Drew Hagen, Founder, InVision

Jonathan Spero, CEO, InHouse Physicians